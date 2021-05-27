McNeese Edges Lions, 3-2, on Day Two of Southland Tournament

HAMMOND, La. – A three-run home run by Nate Fisbeck was all the offense No. 7 McNeese needed in a 3-2 victory over No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana to close out day two of the Southland Conference Baseball Tournament presented by GeoSurfaces Thursday night at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

With the loss, Southeastern (31-23) will now face No. 2 New Orleans (29-27) in a noon elimination game on Friday. The Privateers staved off elimination with a 14-1 run-rule victory over No. 6 Northwestern State on Thursday.

Southeastern had its chances, but four Cowboy pitchers helped maintain the lead as SLU stranded six batters over the final six frames. Jonathan Ellison (5-3) earned the victory for McNeese (30-28), while Cameron Foster retired the final four Lion batters to earn his fifth save. McNeese awaits the SLU-UNO winner Friday night at 7 p.m.



SLU took the lead off Ellison in the top of the second inning. Bryce Grizzaffi followed up a seeing-eye single by Rhett Rosevear with a two-run home run over the left field fence. The freshman catcher’s third home run of the season staked the Lions to a 2-0 advantage.

McNeese got to Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and Lion starter Brennan Stuprich (6-3) with a two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning. A single by Kade Morris and a Clayton Rasbeary walk put a pair of Cowboys on the base paths. Fisbeck cleared the bases by powering an 0-2 offering over the right field fence to give McNeese a 3-2 lead it would never relinquish.



Fisbeck’s three-run shot spoiled a strong postseason debut for Stuprich. The Kenner, Louisiana native fanned five and scattered five hits in seven innings of work.



Southeastern mounted a threat in the top of the sixth versus reliever Bryson Hudgens. Preston Faulkner roped a double into the right centerfield gap to lead off the frame, then Rosevear reached two outs later when he was hit by Hudgens. However, a nice play by shortstop Reid Bourque on a hot shot off the bat of Grizzaffi allowed him to force Rosevear at second and get out of the frame.



SLU again put the go-ahead run on base in the top of the seventh inning, as Hudgens hit Eli Johnson and Evan Keller to put a pair of runners on. But, Brad Kincaid came in and forced Tyler Finke to hit into an inning-ending double play.



In the Lion eighth, Jacob Burke drew a one-out walk, stole second and moved to third on a deep fly out by Christian Garcia . But he was left stranded 90 feet away, as Foster struck out Rosevear to end the frame, before pitching a perfect ninth



The SLU-UNO game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Hammond area on the flagship station of the Southeastern Sports Radio Network – KSLU 90.9 FM – in addition to online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.



Other options to follow the Lions during the tournament include live statistics or the @LionUpBaseball Twitter account. Links to audio, video and stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.



2021 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament Presented by GeoSurfaces



Wednesday, May 26

Game 1 – No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4, No. 5 Sam Houston 3

Game 2 – No. 1 Abilene Christian 7. No. 8 Lamar 1

Game 3 – No. 7 McNeese 12, No. 2 New Orleans 0 (8 innings)

Game 4 – No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana 2, No. 6 Northwestern State 1



Thursday, May 27

Game 5 – Sam Houston 7, Lamar 4 (LU eliminated)

Game 6 – New Orleans 14, Northwestern State 1 (7 innings) (NSU eliminated)

Game 7 – Abilene Christian 4, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3

Game 8 – McNeese 3, Southeastern Louisiana 2



Friday, May 28

Game 9 – Sam Houston vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 9 a.m.

Game 10 – New Orleans vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 12 p.m.

Game 11 – Abilene Christian vs. Winner Game 9, 4 p.m.

Game 12 – McNeese vs. Winner 10, 7 p.m.



Saturday, May 29

Game 13 – Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 (Only necessary if Game 9 winner wins Game 11)

Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12 (Only necessary if Game 10 winner wins Game 12)

Game 15 – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 6 p.m.

If only one of the two early games is necessary on Saturday, it will be played at 1 p.m.



