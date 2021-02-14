McNeese beats Tarleton St. in 2OT to open FCS spring season

NEW ORLEANS - The Tulane men's basketball team plays its fifth American Athletic Conference road game in its last six at USF on Sunday, February 14. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., at Yuengling Arena.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU as Robert Ford delivers play-by-play of all the action and Robbie Hummel provides color analysis.

STARTING FIVE1. Tulane (8-8, 3-8 AAC) makes another quick turnaround to play its third road game in five days in its first regular-season meeting against USF. The Green Wave have won four of their last five road games against the Bulls since both schools joined the American Athletic Conference prior to the 2014-15 season.2. On Friday evening in Orlando, Tulane led by as many as eight points in the second half, but cold shooting down the stretch allowed UCF to close the gap and upend the Green Wave, 53-49. Jaylen Forbes and Jordan Walker led the Green Wave with 14 points each, as Forbes grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and Walker handed out five assists. The Wave scored a season-low 19 points in the second half, as UCF shot 10-of-25 (.400) from 3-point range.3. As of Feb. 13, the Green Wave rank No. 29 nationally in scoring defense, as they surrender just 63.1 points per game this season. That number places them third in The American behind only No. 2 Houston (57.3) and No. 27 Memphis (62.9).4. Tulane has won the turnover battle in 13 of its 16 contests this season while also forcing opponents into at least 15 mishaps on eight occasions. Last season, the Green Wave committed equal or fewer turnovers than its opponents in 28 of 30 contests while ranking in the top 15 nationally in turnover margin (+4.3).5. Tulane currently ranks first in The American in free throw percentage (.788), turnover margin (+3.7) and fewest turnovers per game (11.4). On the national scale, the Green Wave rank in the top 50 in all three categories as well as fewest fouls per game (15.8).

BY THE NUMBERS• 3 - Tulane has won three American Athletic Conference road games by double digits under second year head coach Ron Hunter dating back to last season. Wednesday's 58-48 win at Tulsa was the second this season after the 81-64 win at Temple on Jan. 31.• 11 -Tulane currently ranks 11th among all NCAA Division I teams in free throw percentage this season. As of February 13, the Green Wave are shooting 78.8 percent at the charity stripe.• 220 - Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 220 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so occurred on January 16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they shot 0-for-14 from outside.