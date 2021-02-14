McNeese beats Tarleton St. in 2OT to open FCS spring season

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cody Orgeron threw a pair of late fourth-quarter touchdown passes and broke loose for a 19-yard touchdown run in the second overtime, leading McNeese to a 40-37 victory over Tarleton State to kick off the Football Championship Subdivision spring season.
Frank Wilson, the first African-American head coach at McNeese, made his Cowboys’ debut while the Texans played their first game as a Division I member.
Orgeron threw a 26-yard touchdown pass with 2:46 remaining to pull the Cowboys to 31-24, and tossed a 12-yarder with 35 seconds left to force overtime.
Braelon Bridges had two touchdown runs for Tarleton State.
Ryheem Skinner scored the Texans’ first touchdown with a 4-yard run that tied the game at 10 just before halftime.