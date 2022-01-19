McMain strings together big wins in title defense that has been anything but easy

NEW ORLEANS — In Monday’s MLK Classic, a Malik Rhinehart 3-pointer gave Eleanor McMain another big win this season over another quality program in Scotlandville.

A team that has won state championships four times in the last five seasons.

“Our kids are not afraid of the moment. We told our guys that Scotlandville has set the bar for the state of Louisiana. With us, we want to get to that level,” says head coach Steven Kelly.

So far the defending Class 4A champions are on the right track, but McMain’s title defense will be anything but easy with a loaded Class 4A field that includes teams like Carver, Edna Karr, and Neville.

Head coach Steven Kelly says that come playoff time, his Mustangs will be ready.

“As of right now, we’ve played at least 6 teams that have played in a state championship game, whether they’re the champion or state runner-up. Our staff put this schedule together so that when we go to playoffs, anything that we face we have seen already,” added Kelly.

It helps that McMain returns 7 players and 4 starters from its 2020 state title team, including senior Nicholas Kaigler and championship game MVP Alex Hammond.

The rising star of the bunch is 6-foot-8 junior forward, Corey Chest.

“What’s so crazy is that he hasn’t even hit that level yet… Last year around this time, we were just stringing him along and look at him now. Every day that he comes to the gym, he’s trying to get better. He’s doing a couple of things on his own. He knows anything that’s going to get him to the next level, he’s going to give 110 percent,” says Kelly.

Corey Chest’s skillset makes him a key piece on the court in matchups with other top talents both near and far.

And a key piece in McMain’s next test – a rematch with Solomon Washington and district rival Carver Thursday night at home.