NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points tog o with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games.

Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness.

But the Grizzlies have usually played well without him.

They are now 12-2 in games he’s missed.

CJ McCollum had 30 points to lead New Orleans.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 18 points for the Pelicans.