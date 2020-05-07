Mays, Zwiebel Named McWhorter Award Nominees

AUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 08: Skylar Mays #4 of the LSU Tigers drives against Jamal Johnson #1 of the Auburn Tigers in the first half at Auburn Arena on February 08, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Skylar Mays of the men’s basketball team and Anna Zwiebel of the volleyball team have been nominated for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship by LSU.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes.

The Southeastern Conference will name the 2020 recipients of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship in late May.

Mays was named the CoSIDA Basketball Academic All-America of the Year in 2002 and was a first team Academic A-A in both 2019 and 2020. Both years he was also chosen as the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year with a cumulative grade point average of 3.93 He is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association player of the year was named All-SEC First Team in 2020 in leading the Tigers to a tie for second place finish in the SEC and 21 wins when the season was terminated. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals a game in 2019-20 and over four seasons had 88 games in double figures.

Mays finished his career in the top 10 at LSU in nine categories and was the fourth player in the SEC since 1992-93 to finish his career with at least 1,600 points-400 rebounds-300 assists and 200 steals. The Baton Rouge native is the only player in the SEC since 1992-93 to average in a season at least 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shoot 40 percent from three-point range in conference play.

Zwiebel is the first LSU volleyball student-athlete to be recognized as a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, earning first team honors in 2018, one of only six volleyball student-athletes to be recognized nationally. She is also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.

Her 4.046 GPA is one of the highest GPAs the LSU volleyball program has ever seen. She will graduate this month with a degree in kinesiology – human movement and plans to enroll in Physician Assistant School.

The four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection leaves the volleyball program as a top 10 setter in program history. She finished her career with 2,238 assists which ranks her eighth on the all-time list. She posted a career-high 65 assists in a five-set win over High Point in 2017.

Along with her academic and athletic achievements, Zwiebel has also been heavily involved in the Baton Rouge community with the Miracle League and Night to Shine, both organizations working with special needs. She also volunteered at Glasgow Middle School during PE classes and at Baton Rouge General. Along with her team, she volunteered with Athletes for Hope at a variety of locations and events.

The SEC provides the league’s male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients with a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship. The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award will also receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship.

The award recipients are chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from the 14 SEC institutions and are announced in May.

Courtesy: lsusports.net