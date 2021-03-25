Mavs reportedly get Redick, from Pelicans in 4-player deal

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 24: JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after shooting a three point shot during a NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Smoothie King Center on January 24, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Dallas Mavericks have acquired veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and Italian forward Nicolo Melli from New Orleans in a trade that sends power forward James Johnson, small forward Wesley Iwundu, and a second-round draft choice to the Pelicans.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.

The move gives the playoff-contending Mavericks veteran depth and a player in Redick who has been an elite 3-point shooter for most of his career.