Masks, social distancing and other protocols for Bayou Classic attendees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the 47th Annual Bayou Classic just days away, organizers and the City of Shreveport have put protocols in place to keep fans safe and make sure they have a great time as well.

Because COVID-19 is still an issue all over the county, all Bayou Classic attendees are required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking at their assigned seat.

Six-foot social distancing will be required in all public spaces at Independence Stadium, and all attendee groups will have designated seats, keeping them distant from other groups. In addition, there will be one COVID-19 monitor per 50 attendees.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to get there early, and to not bring bags into Independence Stadium. If bags must be carried into the stadium they must follow the clear bag policy.

Fans will be allowed to bring the following style and size bags, packages or containers into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and are no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” can be taken into the stadium in addition to the clear plastic bag

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

Bags will be monitored at locations set up around the stadium. Fans are allowed to bring items such as binoculars, cameras and smart phones, as long as they’re not in cases.

Ticket sales for the Bayou Classic are still available. They can be purchased by visiting www.mybayouclassic.com. There will be no onsite ticket sales, so all tickets must be purchased in advance of game day.