Marshall Faulk to headline memorial for former McDonough 35 coach Wayne Reese Sr.

NEW ORLEANS — Pro football hall-of-fame running back Marshall Faulk will be one of many paying tribute during “A Celebration of the Life of Wayne Reese, Sr.” which will take place Sunday, March 7 in the auditorium of McDonogh 35 High School beginning at 1 p.m.

Longtime New Orleans sports personality Ro Brown will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the memorial with family, friends, and young men whose lives were enriched by Coach Reese giving tribute including Faulk.

A special $50,000.00 academic enhancement fund will also be announced by the Edgar “Dooky” Chase, Jr. and Leah Chase Family Foundation in honor of Coach Reese. The fund will be made available to schools and organizations seeking to enhance academic opportunities for youth.

A recession to the football field adjacent to McDonogh 35 led by the school’s football players and cheerleaders will take place immediately following the memorial program and a caravan to St. Louis Cemetery #3 at 3421 Esplanade will follow.

All COVID-19 Guidelines will be enforced, including mandatory mask requirements, social distancing and temperature checks).

Due to number of guest restrictions, attendees are encouraged to RSVP at via the event site or join via livestream on the event’s Facebook page.

For more information on the memorial activities, please contact Kimberly Reese at (504) 782-8220.