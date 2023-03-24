NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway is joining former head coach Sean Payton in Denver.

Reports surfaced Friday that Callaway has agreed to sign with the Broncos after a down year with the black and gold.

Callaway served as the Saints’ go-to target in the 2021 season with Callaway recording 46 catches for a team-high 698 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Callaway saw a dip in usage in the 2022 season with the return of Michael Thomas and the additions of Jarvis Landry as well as Chris Olave. He only saw 16 receptions for 158 yards and one score.

He now joins a wide receiver room in Denver that has Jerry Juedy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler.

Callaway joined the Saints as an UDFA out of Tennessee ahead of the 2020 season.

Tony Jones Jr. has also agreed to sign with the Denver Broncos.