Maroon for Green: Tulane’s Jordan transfers to Mississippi State

Tulane’s JerKalia Jordan, of John Curtis Christian School, has signed with Mississippi State.

Jordan announced last week that she was transferring, to play in a “bigger conference.”

Jordan was named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the year.

Mississippi State announced the signing Wednesday night.

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson announced Wednesday the signing of JerKaila Jordan, the 2021 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.



“JerKaila is a high character, hardworking, blue-collar player that has proven to be a very efficient scorer against multiple defenses,” said McCray-Penson. “She was the freshman of the year in a competitive conference, and we think she’s going to be able to help us both offensively and defensively. She is coming in with the mentality that she wants to win and help us compete for championships.”



Jordan joins the Bulldogs after spending her freshman season at Tulane, where she led the team in scoring (16.7 ppg) and steals (2.3 spg) while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She earned All-AAC First Team honors for the campaign, which saw her post 10 20-point efforts, and became the first player in program history to be named freshman of the year.



The New Orleans, Louisiana, native was a seven-time AAC Freshman of the Week recipient and earned conference Player of the Week honors once. She set the Green Wave single-season freshman scoring record with 450 points on the year behind 24 double-digit scoring performances. Jordan was one of three freshmen in all of Division I to record three straight games with at least 28 points, joining UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.



The high-scoring streak began with Jordan dropping a then-career high 28 points against UCF to go along with six boards, four steals and three assists. She followed up that performance with back-to-back 29-point games against USF and Memphis.