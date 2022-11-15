NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Seldom can you find Tulane and UNO head coaches, a former “NFLSU” football star, high school coaches, and the CEO of the Allstate Sugar Bowl in one room.

You could find that on Tuesday at the monthly luncheon for the 86th annual Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club at The Cannery.

Six years after LSU and Florida State played in the Superdome to kick off the season, the Tigers will likely make a return trip. That’s the word from the Sugar Bowl’s top man, Jeff Hundley, who spoke Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club at The Cannery.

