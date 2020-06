The man that led Jesuit’s football program to its last Division 1 State Title in 2014 is moving to a new role.

Last week, it was announced that Mark Songy will become the new prefect disciplinarian at Jesuit.

Offensive coordinator Scott Bairnsfather will take over head coaching duties for 2020.

Sports Director Ed Daniels discusses the changes with both men in the WGNO Sportszone.

For the full interview, click on the video above.