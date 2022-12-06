METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — One thing is certain. The winner of the LHSAA Division 1 Select Football Championship will be a team from the New Orleans metro area, and from the Catholic League.

Crusaders head coach Mark Bonis and Patriots head coach JT Curtis met Tuesday to preview the game with local media.

Watch the Friday Night Football highlights of Brother Martin’s 55-24 semifinal win over Carencro.

Watch the Friday Night Football highlights of John Curtis’s 24-21 semifinal win over defending state champion Catholic High.