Marcus Davenport highlights list of 5 Saints that missed practice Thursday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears after a sack by Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

NEW ORLEANS, La. – According to the New Orleans Saints injury report released on Thursday, 5 players missed practice, and 2 were limited because of injury.

Out of practice Thursday was Saints Defensive End Marcus Davenport (concussion), Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (knee), and Wide Receivers Marquez Callaway (knee) Deonte Harris (neck), and Ty Montgomery (hamstring).

Both Alvin Kamara (foot) and Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited in practice on Thursday, with Offensive Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) practicing in full the last 2 days.