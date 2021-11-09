Mannings join Caesars Sportsbook

LAS VEGAS (WGNO) — Caesars Sportsbook announced its partnership with Louisiana football royalty, the Mannings. Archie, Peyton, Eli and Cooper Manning have all joined the sports betting company a little more than a week after legal sports betting opened in New Orleans on Oct. 31.

The partnership allows the Mannings to be featured in advertising promoting Caesars Sportsbook, as well as making live events and commercial appearances around the country.

Aside from being ambassadors for the company, the Mannings will also promote Caesars’ focus on responsible gaming.

“This isn’t the typical partnership between a sports betting company and major talent,” said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “We’re welcoming the most acclaimed family in football history to be integrated holistically into the Caesars family.

“Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper are extraordinary people who are champions of their communities and we’re honored to partner with such a prestigious group of individuals.”

Caesars Sportsbook has partnerships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.