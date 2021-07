THIBODAUX, La. — The 25th edition of the Manning Passing Academy is taking over the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux this week.

This year’s camp features 1,200 campers, around 120 coaches and a “great group of quarterbacks.”

This year’s crop includes Auburn’s Bo Nix, Tulane’s Michael Pratt, Nicholls’ Linsdsey Scott Jr., Southeastern’s Cole Kelley, and Louisiana’s Levi Lewis.

Some shots of Friday’s camp: