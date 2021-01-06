Manning, Mills, Wayne, Faneca among 15 Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 7: Fans pose for pictures in front of the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the 2005 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 7, 2005 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

4 of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football of Fame have deep Louisiana ties.

Newman’s Peyton Manning, Ehret’s Reggie Wayne, Saints linebacker Sam Mills, and former LSU guard Alan Faneca are among the finalists announced Tuesday for the class of 2021.

As many as five of the finalists will be chosen for induction later this month. Induction week in Canton is August 5th thru August 9th.

The four players to be finalists in their first year of eligibility are Manning, defensive back Charles Woodson, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and defensive end Jared Allen.

The other finalists are cornerback Ronde Barber, tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, wide receiver Torry Holt, safety John Lynch, linebacker Clay Matthews, Jr., defensive lineman Richard Seymour, and linebacker Zach Thomas.