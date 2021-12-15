Mandeville’s Landon Ibieta officially signs with the LSU Tigers

MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville wide receiver Landon Ibieta officially put pen to paper Wednesday and signed his NLI to play football for the LSU Tigers.

At Wednesday’s signing, Ibieta talked about signing with his “dream school” and about Brian Kelly’s interest in Landon joining the LSU football program.

His interview is available in the link below:

Landon finished the 2021 season with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Someone who has first-hand watched and helped Landon Ibieta develop his craft is Mandeville Skippers head football coach Hutch Gonzales.

When talking about Landon, Gonzales called him “dynamic” adding that the Tigers are getting a great young man and football player.

Hutch Gonzales’ interview is available in the link below: