Mandeville’s Landon Ibieta commits to LSU

MANDEVILLE, La. — On December 9th, Mandeville Wide Receiver Landon Ibieta received a scholarship offer from LSU.

On the night before the early signing period opens, Ibieta announces on Twitter that he is committing to Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Ibieta is scheduled to sign his NLI at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon at Mandeville High School.

This season, Ibieta finished with 730 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

He also ran for 8 touchdowns and returned two punts for touchdowns.

Here are some of his junior and senior season highlights: