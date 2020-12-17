Mandeville Skippers send 3 to the NCAA Wednesday

MANDEVILLE, La. – Following a stellar season, which included an 8-2 overall record and a trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals, the Mandeville Skippers football program proudly sent three of the team’s finest to the next level on Wednesday.

Two players signed with FBS programs, including kicker Caden Costa with Ole Miss and offensive lineman Mackey Maillho with University of Louisiana-Lafayette, while quarterback Devon Tott signed with FCS program McNeese.

Mandeville Skippers Head Football Coach Hutch Gonzales talks about the trio of Skippers’ signees and the impact that they have had on the Mandeville football program and on him in his three years as head football coach.