NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness) and rookie running back Kendre Miller (illness) are both questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Miller appeared on the injury report for the first time today and did not practice according to the Friday injury report. Roach did not practice Thursday and was limited today.

Linebacker Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring) has missed three straight practices and was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Demario Davis (knee) was limited at practice for the third day in a row but is expected to play against the Bears.

Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (illness) was upgraded from a limited to a full participant.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas (rest/illness), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (ankle), tight end Taysom Hill (hip), and tackle James Hurst (ankle) were all limited at practice.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Chicago Bears Sunday at noon.

The Saints entered week nine an 8-point favorite.