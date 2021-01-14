Malcolm Jenkins on previous success against the Bucs: “We can’t expect the same thing”

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins spoke with media Thursday about the Saints’ defense’s upcoming rematch with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.
Jenkins says that outside of the two losses the Bucs have suffered at the hands of the Saints, Tom Brady and company continues to evolve and improve each and every week.
In their regular season opener, Malcolm Jenkins and the New Orleans Saints “battled back-and-forth” with Tom Brady in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut.
A combination of 2 Saints interceptions and big plays offensively helped them defeat Tampa Bay, 34-23.
The teams’ Week 9 matchup was a completely different story.
The second game “took a life of its own,” says New Orleans Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins. “Between our offense scoring points and us being real stingy early in the game, they had to abandon the run and really become one-sided,” added Jenkins
A game where everything seemed to the Saints’ way, ended 38-3 with a regular season sweep of their divisional foe.
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play for the third time this season this Sunday at 5:40 p.m. in the Superdome.
