Malcolm Jenkins Foundation awards scholarships to 20 Seniors

The Malcolm Jenkins foundation joined College Track New Orleans’ “Launch to College” event on Friday, May 22nd. The event was held via zoom due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the program, 20 seniors were recognized as Malcolm Jenkins Scholars; receiving a one-time $1,000 scholarship from the The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

College Track has been in partnership with The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation for 8 years, and has since awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to College Track students.

College Track expanded to New Orleans in 2008. Today, it is the largest college completion program in the city. The inaugural class included 50 freshmen. Now, more than 400 high school and college students are either on the path, or are going through college.

Following six seasons with the Eagles, Malcolm Jenkins makes his return to New Orleans in 2020. Singing a four-year deal with the black and gold this off-season.

To hear from Jenkins following the event, click on the video above.