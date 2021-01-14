Making a point: shorthanded Pelicans push Clips as Alexander-Walker scores 37

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – NOVEMBER 02: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on as the Pelicans play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on November 2, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Second year guard Nickiell Alexander-Walker, making his second career start and first this season, made a point. Actually 37 of them.

Alexander-Walker made 15 of 23 field goal attempts, including 6 of 8 three point attempts, on the way to a career high 37 points in the Pelicans 111-106 loss to the Clippers Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

New Orleans was playing with Zion Williamson, who missed the game due to health and safety protocols. New Orleans was also missing guards Lonzo Ball and Drew Bledsoe.

Leaving the door open for Alexander-Walker, who was making his second start in 55 career games.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 for New Orleans. But, the Pelicans lost the game, again, at the three point line.

The Clippers made 18 threes, New Orleans only 10.

The Pelicans have lost four straight games. They play at the Lakers Friday night.