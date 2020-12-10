Make the next step? Greenies aim for 1st appearance in a state football championship game

Isidore Newman school has been close before. But, semifinal games have been a big hurdle for the Greenies football program.

The Greenies, as the top seed in Division III, have another chance to reach a state football championship game.

Friday night at Michael Lupin field, the Greenies try to snap Lafayette Christian’s streak of three consecutive state football titles.

Here’s a preview from Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Lafayette Christian won Division IV state titles in 2017 and 2018. Last season, the Knights defeated St Charles Catholic 41-14 to win the Division III championship.

Kickoff Friday night at Michael Lupin Field is 7.