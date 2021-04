SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 17, 2021 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Pelicans got 64 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on the way to a 117-110 win over Sacramento Monday night.

After getting routed at Atlanta and at Brooklyn, New Orleans has won three straight.

Ingram had 34 points, Zion 30. Ingram also had 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

D’Aaron Fox had 43 points for the Kings, who cut the New Orleans lead to four late in the game.

New Orleans, 25-29, hosts the Knicks Wednesday night.