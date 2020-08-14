Mainieri: Six Tigers, staffers deal with Covid-19 in offseason

OMAHA, NE – JUNE 27: Head coach Paul Mainieri (R) of the LSU Tigers argues an interference call with an umpire against the Florida Gators in the eighth inning during game two of the College World Series Championship Series on June 27, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said Friday that six LSU players and some staff had Covid-19 issues this summer.

Mainieri said they were either asymptomatic or had very light symptoms.

Mainieri all those with symptoms “had them at home.” On a zoom call with LSU baseball media, Mainieri said fall practice will be in a six week window from mid-September to late October.

Mainieri said none of his 2021 opponents who will travel to Alex Box Stadium have cancelled their games. SEC football is playing a conference only schedule in 2020.

Mainieri said the club’s 2021 season will be a 56 game schedule starting on February 19th. He said the opening weekend will feature Notre Dame, Army, and Air Force.

“All three head coaches said they are still coming,” said Mainieri.

Mainieri said he was optimistic that at some point baseball in 2021 could be play in some sort of normalcy.

“We have a chance to have a great team,” said Mainieri.

Freshman pitcher Will Helmers, was a 2019 All-State selection from Jesuit. Mainieri said LSU will take a long look at Helmers as a hitter, after Helmers had a very proficient spring and summer at the plate.

LSU will have an expanded 40 man roster for the 2021 season. Mainieri said it includes 17 new and 23 returning players.