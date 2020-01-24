Mainieri on Bregman: He does it the right way

LSU baseball held its annual media day Friday in Baton Rouge, and head coach Paul Mainieri used that forum to defend one of the school’s greatest players, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

The Houston Astros general manager and field manager were both fired by the team’s owner for their alleged roles in a sign stealing scandal. The Astros used video to steal signs and relay them quickly to the batter in the box.

No players were disciplined by Major League Baseball. Many were given immunity to testify.

Mainieri said no one should question Bregman’s integrity. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports in Baton Rouge.

LSU opens the season at home February 14th vs Indiana.