LSU head coach Paul Mainieri has revealed his pitching rotation for the Knoxville Super Regional against Tennessee.

In game one Saturday night, Ma’khail Hilliard will start for LSU. In game two Sunday, it will be Landon Marceaux. And, if game three is necessary Monday, Mainieri will turn to righthander AJ Labas.

Earlier this season, Mainieri said Tennessee fans were “nasty”.

Friday, he said he was in error.