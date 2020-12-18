Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Saints coach who nearly drafted him

New Orleans, La. - Emmanuel Sanders just gave us a pretty good breakdown of it, but when you're looking at this Chiefs defense they've been forcing a lot of turnovers and stuff this year. Is there anything that stands out about that in particular to you like why they've been able to do that?"I think that they do a good job of disguising, they're obviously an aggressive defense, one of the top pressure defenses in the NFL in terms of how often they are pressuring the quarterback. And so I think sometimes that forces guys to get the ball in a little bit sooner than when they want it. But I'd say they have a lot of different personnel groups. I think they do some unique things with their safeties and their safeties create some ability to play nickel, but then roll the cover two and disguise, and so I think they do a really nice job of that, which I believe has in turn led to the turnovers."

This is going to be your first Christmas with your son, but do you have any other favorite Christmas memories that come to mind?"Christmas, for me, is all about just hanging with the family. Obviously, you get to the NFL, and your holidays become a little bit different because it is a normal work week for us. But I would say there's not one in particular that sticks out other than just having the opportunity to hang out with family and enjoy some enjoy some good food and some great company."