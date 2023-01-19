NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dylan Dominique’s three pointer at the 1:15 mark and clutch final-minute free throws were the winning recipe for Madison Prep on Thursday night as the Chargers survived Newman, 50-48. Highlights from the game held in Newman’s Palestra are available below:
Popular
Latest News
Newsfeed Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>