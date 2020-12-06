Mac-trucked: Jones, Smith lead Bama to 45-14 halftime lead at LSU

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 05: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has thrown four first half TD passes, 3 to Devonta Smith as top ranked Alabama leads LSU 45-14 at halftime at Tiger Stadium.

Alabama scored TD’s on its first five possessions, and has scored on all 7 of its first half possessions.

Jones is 15 of 19 passing for 338 yards. He’s thrown TD passes of 65, 61, and 20 yards to Smith.

LSU scored on a fumble recovery in the endzone by Jontre Kirklin, and a 54 yard TD run by John Emery. The scores were the first for LSU against Alabama at Tiger Stadium since 2014. Kirklin’s recovery came after a 44 yard pass from quarterback TJ Finley to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Boutte dropped the ball at the one yard line. It rolled into the endzone where Finley recovered.

Finley completed 11 of 23 passes for 137 yards in the first half. LSU gets the ball to start the second half.