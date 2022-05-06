LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — The No. 3 Lutcher Bulldogs defeated No. 6 Iowa, 7-0 in game 2 of their Class 3A quarterfinal series to secure their spot in the Sulphur semi-final field.

Lutcher replaced 7 starters from last year’s Class 3A state runner up.

Despite the postseason inexperience of this roster, Lutcher has had minimal turbulence in their first 5 playoff games.

Offensively, the Bulldogs are averaging 10 runs per game while giving up just 2 to opposing teams.

Their recipe for success has been repetition.

Noah Detillier got the start for Lutcher in Friday’s win, pitching 6 innings and allowing just 4 hits in the shutout win.

Here is Detillier after the win:

Lutcher will play the winner of No. 2 Iota and No. 7 Erath in the semi-final round 10 a.m. next Thursday at McMurry Park.

