Lutcher HS taking part in “Be The Light” movement to support Seniors, Spring Athletes

LUTCHER, La.- Lutcher High School is joining the nationwide “Be The Light” movement to show its support for the 2020 Senior class and spring student-athletes that lost their sport to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a Facebook post earlier today, the school says that tonight, “The lights will be turned on from 8:00 pm to 8:20 pm at the football, softball, and baseball complexes. The lights will stay on for twenty minutes to represent the class of 2020. We ask you to feel free to drive by all of these venues to let our student-athletes know how much they mean to our community.”

Officials want to remind everyone passing by to remain in their cars to maintain social distancing.