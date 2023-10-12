BOUTTE, La. — The Lutcher Bulldogs defeated Hahnville, 14-7 Thursday night at Tiger Stadium.

On the opening drive for Lutcher, a Trenton Chaney 21-yard run to the Hahnville 22-yard line would pave the way for a 2-yard touchdown run by Quinn Smith to give the Bulldogs the 7-0 lead.

Hahnville would respond with a methodical drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ryan Gregson, tying the game at 7.

In the second quarter, Lutcher would strike again on a 26-yard touchdown run by Chaney to take a 14-7 lead.

Hahnville would be in a position to even the score from the Lutcher 17-yard line, but the Bulldogs get a key takeaway from Kai Brown.

Lutcher would hold on for the 14-7 win.

The Bulldogs improve to 5-1 on the season.

Coming into the night, Lutcher was No. 3 in the Division II Non-Select rankings.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

