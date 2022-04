NEW ORLEANS — The Lutcher Bulldogs defeated the Newman Greenies, 13-7 Monday night at Avenger Field in New Orleans.

The Bulldogs overcame an early, 5-3 deficit to win their second non-district game in a row and improve to 21-8 on the season.

The latest “unofficial” power rankings have Lutcher sitting at No. 3 in Class 3A behind Iota and Berwick.