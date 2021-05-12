Lutcher Bulldogs dominant in win over Brusly Wednesday

SULPHUR, La. — The Lutcher Bulldogs defeated the Brusly Panthers, 4-0 Wednesday afternoon in the Class 3A semi-final round.

Lutcher senior pitcher Kyle St. Pierre threw 90 pitches, and registered double-digit strikeouts in the win (11 if my math is correct).

Here is Lutcher Head Baseball Coach Ryan Jensen and pitcher Kyle St. Pierre postgame:

The Bulldogs now advance to the Class 3A championship game where they will face the winner of Sterlington and Iowa Friday at 6 p.m.

