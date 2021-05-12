Lutcher Bulldogs dominant in win over Brusly Wednesday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SULPHUR, La. — The Lutcher Bulldogs defeated the Brusly Panthers, 4-0 Wednesday afternoon in the Class 3A semi-final round.

Lutcher senior pitcher Kyle St. Pierre threw 90 pitches, and registered double-digit strikeouts in the win (11 if my math is correct).

Here is Lutcher Head Baseball Coach Ryan Jensen and pitcher Kyle St. Pierre postgame:

The Bulldogs now advance to the Class 3A championship game where they will face the winner of Sterlington and Iowa Friday at 6 p.m.

For the full bracket, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News