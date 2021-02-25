Lusher Boy’s Soccer team defeats E.D. White in Division III title game

HAMMOND, La — The Lusher Lions defeated the E.D. White Cardinals, 2-1 in Thursday night’s Division III Boy’s Soccer Championship game.

In the 28th minute, Alexander Blanche found Alexander Lupin for the Lions’ first goal of the night.

The Cardinals would have a chance to respond with a PK but Lusher Goal Keeper, Jourdan Shumacher, would make the save.

The Cardinals would find life in the 79th minute when a header from Eli Servat tied the game at 1.

In the 82nd minute, the Lions deliver the dagger to the heart.

Right place, right time for Russell Brown, who scored Lusher’s second and final goal of the night.

Lusher wins its first state soccer title since 2014.

Jourdan Shumacher was named Most Outstanding Player.

Here is Head Coach Ben Barcelona after the game:

Most Outstanding Player Jourdan Shumacher:

Final goal by Lusher’s Russell Brown:

Senior James Rose: