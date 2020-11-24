LSU’s Von Rosenberg named Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers and punter Zach Von Rosenberg #38 celebrate a field goal over the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 27-24 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Von Rosenberg’s punting was critical to LSU’s success against Arkansas as five of his seven punts were downed inside the 10-yard line. In the second half alone, Von Rosenberg had punts downed at the 9, 5, 8 and 7-yard lines. He also had a punted downed at the 8-yard line in the first quarter.

For the game, Von Rosenberg averaged 48.9 yards on seven punts with a long of 61 yards. Arkansas did not return any of his punts and the Tigers had a net punting average of 48.9 yards.

It’s the second time this year Von Rosenberg has claimed the honor. He was also the Ray Guy Punter of the Week for his play against Mississippi State in the season opener.

Von Rosenberg currently ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 5 in the nation in punting with a 47.5 average on 29 punts. His 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line leads the SEC and he’s tied for the league lead in punts of 50 yards or more with 13.

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}