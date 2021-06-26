LSU’s new baseball coach a ‘solid hire on resume alone,’ Richie Mills opines

(WGNO) — Well, it’s official.

LSU has a new head baseball coach with the school announcing the hiring of Arizona’s Jay Johnson on Friday.

I will not call this a home-run hire nor a bad hire because what he does at LSU is to be determined.

This is a solid hire based on his resume alone.

In six seasons at Arizona, Johnson has amassed six 30-plus win seasons, 200 total wins, two college world series appearances and a championship series runner-up finish in 2016.

Arizona won the PAC-12 this season and he was named PAC-12 Coach of the Year.

He’s 44 years old and a great recruiter.

His teams generate a lot of offense and he will grow up with a young and talented team at LSU.

He will be introduced during a press conference Monday at Alex Box Stadium.