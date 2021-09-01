LSU’s meet in NOLA cancelled

Baton Rouge, La. – Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on southeastern portion of Louisiana, the LSU season opening cross country meet scheduled for Sept. 3 in New Orleans will not take place.

2021 Schedule

The Tigers will continue training and their first meet of the season will be on September 17 at the University Club in Baton Rouge. The men will run a 6k race that morning at 8:30 a.m. CT, and the women will compete in a 5k at 9:15 a.m. CT. Admission will be free and parking for the public will be available at L’Auberge Casino. Once parked at the casino, LSU will provide shuttles to and from the course.

Our first cross country meet of the season will now be on Sept. 17 at the University Club in Baton Rouge.



