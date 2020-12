NEW ORLEANS - The Tulane men's basketball team opens the book on its American Athletic Conference schedule when it hosts Memphis on Wednesday, December 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2 and streamed live on ESPN+ as David Saltzman delivers play-by-play of all the action and Sean Harrington provides color analysis.

STARTING FIVE1. For the second year in a row and the third time in the last six seasons, Tulane begins its American Athletic Conference slate with a matchup against Memphis. Wednesday marks the 69th all-time meeting between the programs on the hardwood.