NEW YORK (WGNO) — LSU point guard Alexis Morris went 22nd overall to the Connecticut Sun at the WNBA basketball draft on Monday night in New York. Forward LaDazhia Williams went five spots earlier to the Indiana Fever.

Morris went 8-for-14 from the field in a 21-point scoring effort in LSU’s national championship win over Iowa. Morris scored 15 of the 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Morris was dismissed from Kim Mulkey’s Baylor team in 2019, played for Rutgers (2019-20) and Texas A&M (2020-21), and then returned to play for Kim Mulkey in her first season as LSU’s head coach in 2021. What a journey.

Williams spent one year with LSU and during her time with the Tigers, she averaged 9.9 points per game on 55% shooting and averaged six rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-4 forward was a key piece for the Tigers during their National Championship run as she averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

In the National Championship game against Iowa Williams finished with 20 points while shooting 56% from the floor.

LSU’s women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey hugs Alexis Morris after Morris was selected by the Connecticut Sun at the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

First and Second round

Indiana Fever: F/C Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Minnesota Lynx: G Diamond Miller, Maryland Dallas Wings: F Maddy Siegrist, Villanova Washington Mystics: F/C Stephanie Soares, Iowa State Dallas Wings: G/F Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Connecticut (traded to Dallas Wings for a future first- and second-round picks) Atlanta Dream: G Haley Jones, Stanford Indiana Fever: G Grace Berger, Indiana Atlanta Dream: F Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina Seattle Storm: G Jordan Horston, Tennessee Los Angeles Sparks: G Zia Cooke, South Carolina Dallas Wings: G Abby Meyers, Maryland Minnesota Lynx: F Maïa Hirsch, France



Second round Indiana Fever: G Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State Los Angeles Sparks: G Shaneice Swain, Australia Atlanta Dream: G Leigha Brown, Michigan Minnesota Lynx: F Dorka Juhász, Connecticut Indiana Fever: F LaDazhia Williams, Louisiana State Seattle Storm: F Madi Williams, Oklahoma Dallas Wings: G Ashley Joens, Iowa State Washington Mystics: G Elena Tsineke, South Florida Seattle Storm: F Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, South Florida Connecticut Sun: G Alexis Morris, Louisiana State Chicago Sky: G Kayana Traylor, Virginia Tech Minnesota Lynx: G Brea Beal, South Carolina