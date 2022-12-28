LSU’ Kayshon Boutte and head coach Brian Kelly celebrate after LSU’s win at Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — LSU will be without one of its top weapons in the Citrus Bowl with head coach Brian Kelly announcing that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not be available for the Tigers season finale.

Kelly said Boutte is enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

Kayshon Boutte announced earlier this month that he would be returning to Baton Rouge for his senior season.

In 11 games this season, Boutte has registered 48 catches for 538 yards and 2 touchdowns.

One of the best performances of his junior campaign came in LSU’s loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship where he caught 6 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

LSU will play Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, January 2nd.

Kickoff is set for noon on WGNO and ABC affiliates.

WGNO will have a postgame Sportszone special after the game to recap both the Citrus Bowl and Tulane’s matchup with USC in the Cotton Bowl.