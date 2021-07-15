LSU’s Johnson: college baseball better option out of high school than minor leagues

LSU head coach Jay Johnson put on his recruiting hat Thursday in a zoom call with reporters.

He said that “older” teams are the ones that win in Omaha, citing North Carolina State, Vandy, and CWS champion Mississippi State.

Johnson’s 2021 club got better when several Tigers announced they would return. They include outfielder Gavin Dugas, and pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma’khail Hilliard.

Johnson said that college baseball, especially in the SEC and at Alex Box Stadium is a better path for players than playing in a minor league complex.

Johnson also confirmed Marc Wanaka as LSU’s new volunteer hitting coach.