LSU’s Fargas reportedly in negotiations to be Las Vegas Aces president

LAS VEGAS — A person familiar with the discussions tells The Associated Press that the Las Vegas Aces are in negotiations to hire LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas as team president.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no deal has been announced.
Bill Laimbeer has been the team’s president and coach since the franchise moved from San Antonio to Las Vegas in 2018.
Fargas announced Thursday that she would be stepping down from the LSU Women’s Basketball program to pursue a career outside of coaching.
In 10 seasons at LSU , Fargas posted a 177-129 record