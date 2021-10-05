LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. Partners with Louisiana Food Delivery Company Waitr under NIL Deal

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana-founded Waitr today announced a new partnership with LSU football star Derek Stingley Jr. Recognized as one of the top cornerbacks in the country, Stingley has reached an agreement to promote the popular food delivery app.

Under the deal, Stingley will get his own delivery code that customers can use to get free delivery on their next order. You can follow Stingley on Instagram @derek_stingley.

The recent NCAA ruling means college athletes can now profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) and can be paid for endorsements. In addition to Stingley, Waitr has also inked a deal with Baton Rouge’s own Christian Harris who plays linebacker for Alabama.

“Waitr believes it’s important to support our local communities, and this is a natural extension of that belief,” said Brittany St. Pierre of Waitr. “We’re very proud of our college athletes and are thrilled we can now partner with such elite players who represent the state so well.”

Stingley, a preseason All-American who leads the Tigers defense, has already become one of the most decorated players in school history. In his first two years, he’s twice earned first team All-America honors as well as being a two-time first team All-SEC selection at cornerback.

“I’m proud to partner with Waitr. It’s even more important to me that they were founded right here in Louisiana and serves the state so well,” said Stingley.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of June 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 900 cities.

{Courtesy: release from Waitr}