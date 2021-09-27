LSU’s Damone Clark named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Austin Williams #85 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs is tackled by Damone Clark #18 of the LSU Tigersduring a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Senior linebacker Damone Clark has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 28-25 win over Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville.

Clark, a Baton Rouge native, had a career-best 15 tackles in the victory over the Bulldogs. He also scooped up a fumble and returned it 35 yards on Mississippi State’s first possession of the game, setting up LSU’s first touchdown of the contest. LSU never trailed in the game after taking a 7-0 lead following Clark’s fumble return.

The Southern Lab product was instrumental in LSU’s defense limiting the Bulldogs to only a field goal on their first seven possessions of the game as the Tigers built a 28-10 lead. On its first seven possessions of the contest, Mississippi State was forced to punt three times, had two turnovers and missed a field goal.

For the game, LSU’s defense was on the field for 88 plays, but still managed to hold Mississippi State’s high-powered passing offense to 25 points and only 5.5 yards per play. The longest play LSU gave up against the Bulldogs went for 29 yards.

The honor is the first for Clark and marks the second straight week an LSU defender has been recognized by the league as a player of the week for the SEC. Last week, sophomore BJ Ojulari earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his 2.5 sack performance in the win over Central Michigan.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, hosting 22nd-ranked Auburn for an 8 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

2021 LSU Football – Player of the Week Honors

Player Game Honor

BJ Ojulari Central Michigan SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Damone Clark Mississippi State SEC Defensive Player of the Week

{Courtesy: release from LSU athletics}