ATLANTA, Ga. – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry took home the program’s first individual national title Thursday in the pool inside the McAuley Aquatic Center – located in Curry’s hometown – since Mark Andrews won the 50-free in 1988 for the Tigers.

Curry clocked in an 18.56 which broke the school record that he achieved at the 2022 SEC Championships.

“It’s an amazing day for LSU, and it’s an amazing day for Brooks Curry,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “He believed in himself and was able to climb the mountain and achieve one of the biggest goals in any swimmer’s career. He knew he had a great swim in him, and he went out on the biggest stage and performed.”

LSU arrived at the 2022 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships with three athletes and after one day, the Tigers sit at 16th place with 36 points. Last year, LSU had the highest finish at nationals since the 2003 season, and this year is looking to eclipse 18th place to improve on last year’s mark.

Curry started that journey Thursday morning in the prelim session, swimming in the 50-free. He claimed sixth place with a time of 18.85. He is set to compete in the 200-free Friday morning.

On the boards, Juan Celaya-Hernandez grabbed another All-American status with his third-place finish on one meter. It was the seventh of his career. After closing out the prelims in sixth place with a score of 374.90, he claimed bronze in the championship final with a final score of 413.20.

Adrian Abadia also competed on one-meter in his first NCAA Championships and almost made the consolation final. He finished in 17th place with a final score of 327.90.

ORDER OF EVENTS WITH LSU’S PARTICIPATING ATHLETES

Friday, March 25:

200-Free:

Brooks Curry

Three-Meter:

Juan Celaya-Hernandez

Adrian Abadia

Saturday, March 26:

100-Free:

Brooks Curry

Platform:

Juan Celaya-Hernandez

LIVE VIDEO

ESPN3: lsul.su/3uq2vjh

LIVE STATS

Swimming results can be found on MeetMobile

Diving: lsul.su/3DdyjvR

(Courtesy: LSU Athletics)