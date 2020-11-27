Cam Thomas, Darius Days lead the effort in LSU’s 94-81 win over SIUE

New Orleans, La. - Mike (Thomas) mentioned after the game that Taysom (Hill) throws with a little bit more heat on his passes. And I'm just curious, is there an adjustment to that at all, like when you play with a different quarterback that has a little bit more velocity versus another one?

“Taysom definitely has more zip. Today even at practice we were doing this scramble on a play. He comes and he zips and it's like high and I mean, like literally. I tried to put my hands up to time it up and it just flew over my head. And the majority of the time, like I would be upset that obviously I didn't catch it, or whatever. But I was just like, dude, that had way too much heat on it for me to be moving across the field full speed, right? And there's and he is throwing it that hard. But it is a great thing. I don't want to speak as if it is a bad thing. It is actually a great thing. You get the ball in your hands faster, you are able to make more plays in my opinion. But as far as velocity, yeah he has great velocity. But I'm just happy to Taysom in general and just the way he played last week and I'm looking forward to him capitalizing on that again this week.”